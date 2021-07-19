Barbecue warning after child's beach injury

The council said on social media that one of its beach rangers had had to give first aid to a child who stepped on a buried disposable barbecue and had to attend hospital.

“This is why they are not permitted,” said the council post.

“Anyone seen to be breaching the PSPO (Public Space Protection Order) faces fines of up to £1,000.”

The PSPO covering barbecues came into effect in Fylde on July 1, 2019 and runs for three years.

Brought in following a number of open air fires in the area that year, the orders prohibit barbecues and outdoor cooking on a number of the borough’s open spaces, including beaches.

The tourism and leisure committee chairman at the time, Coun Cheryl Little, said when they were introduced: “We want residents and visitors to use parks, open spaces and beaches responsibly and safely.

"We hope they will understand why we have had to take this action, and will enjoy a simple picnic while visiting.”

Initial Fixed Penalty Notices are for £50 with a court fine of up to £1,000 for failure to pay.

