Blackpool MP Paul Maynard chides other MP after interruption

A Blackpool MP and government whip with cerebral palsy has chided an MP for not waiting for his response to a question, telling her his voice box "doesn't operate at the same speed as everybody else".

Paul Maynard asked Labour's Anna McMorrin (Cardiff North) to give him "a chance to get my mouth in gear" after she chuntered from her seat as he spoke during business questions.

Mr Maynard, who was standing in for Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom during the session, said: "If (Anna McMorrin) would just give me a chance to get my mouth in gear to actually say something, she might hear what I have to say.

"Unfortunately my voice box doesn't operate at the same speed as everybody else so just patience please."

It came after Mr Maynard was asked by Labour's Nick Smith (Blaenau Gwent) when there would be a statement from the Government on the 25-year plan for the environment.

Mr Maynard went on to say: "I'm sure you will agree with me that the Secretary of State for Defra will be very keen to make sure the House is fully aware of all that we are seeking to do in terms of our environmental plans and I'm sure you won't have to wait long to hear in this place what we are seeking to do.

"But the Prime Minister is making a number of important announcements today that I'm sure we will have a further opportunity to discuss in the days and weeks to come."