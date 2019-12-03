Christmas 2019: This is how to recycle your real Christmas tree in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre - and when you can leave it out

Blackpool Council and Fylde Council are partnering with Trinity Hospice for this year's Christmas tree collection service.

The charity will be collecting real trees from across the Fylde coast on Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12, 2019 for a small donation.

Photo by Maria Tyutina from Pexels

Households in FY1, FY2, FY3, FY4, FY5 and FY8 areas will be able to benefit from the service, however, council bosses are warning residents to book their collection slot early to avoid disappointment.

Collections can be booked with Trinity Hospice now: https://just-helping.org.uk/find-a-collection/trinity-hospice-blackpool/

There will also be a number of temporary collection points where trees can be taken between Friday, January 3 and Sunday, January 12, 2020.

The January collection points will be at the following locations:

Coastguard Station, North Beach car park, Lytham St Annes

Marine Bowling Club car park, Fairhaven Lake, Lytham St Annes

Lowther Gardens, Lytham St Annes

Rawstorne Sports Centre car park, Freckleton

Elswick Village Hall car park, Roseacre Road, Elswick

William Segar Hodgson car park, Coronation Road, Kirkham

Newton Hall park car park, School Lane, Newton with Scales

Staining Village Hall car park, Staining

All real trees collected by Trinity Hospice will be planted on St Annes beach as part of the ongoing sand dunes restoration project.

The trees help to reduce erosion of the dunes which provide a unique habitat for many plants and animals and also act as an effective soft sea defence for the local community.

Alternatively, residents subscribed to Fylde Council's green waste collection service can cut up their tree and place it in the green bin, which will be collected on the next scheduled collection day.

Green bin collections will not take place between Saturday December 21, 2019 and Saturday January 4, 2020. Normal collections will resume from Monday January 6, 2020.

In Wyre, Real Christmas trees will be collected on your usual recycling collection day between January 6-13, 2019.

Residents who want their tree picking up are being asked to place the tree next to their blue recycling bin by 7am on the day.