Fylde events set for £10,000 grant boost

The ARG Event Support Scheme is part of the Additional Restrictions Grant Fund, and will contribute up to £10,000 towards any additional cost to manage Covid-19 infection or for other operational costs for the delivery of an event as we come out of the pandemic.

The grant is available to any formal established organisation, private sector business or recognised charity that holds an event in the Fylde Borough between July 1 this year and March 31, 2022.

Support is available for events returning after the pandemic, new events looking to return every year or one-off events put on specifically to support the post-pandemic economic recovery in Fylde.

Eligible events must be held in the borough with the organiser also local

She said: “As a tourist destination events are a hugely important part of our heritage and are the lifeblood of many businesses and organisations here in Fylde.

“The impact that Covid-19 has had on the events industry has been devastating, so we have allocated monies from the Additional Restrictions Grant Fund to give it a much-needed boost.

“With restrictions continuing to ease it will be fantastic to see Fylde spring back into life with families enjoying everything we have to offer.”

Fylde Council leader Karen Buckley

Businesses and charities that meet the following key criteria can apply for the ARG Event Support Scheme until January 31, 2022:

The criteria includes: the event must be held in the Fylde borough; the operator must be local to or operate in the borough; the event must take place before March 31, 2022; it must have cultural, social or economic benefit; it must be a form of attraction, show, or entertainment and must be available to the public. Full terms and conditions of the grant and details on how to apply can be found at: https://new.fylde.gov.uk/arg-event-support-scheme/

