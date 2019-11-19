General Election 2019: These are the candidates standing in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

Campaigning is well underway as the country prepares to go to the polls in a snap General Election on Thursday, December 12.
These are the confirmed candidates standing in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre
::BLACKPOOL NORTH AND CLEVELEYS
Sue Close (Lib Dem)
Neil Holden (Independent)
Paul Maynard (Conservative)
Duncan Royle (Green Party)
Chris Webb (Labour)
::BLACKPOOL SOUTH
Scott Benton (Conservative)
David Brown (Brexit Party)
Gary Coleman (Independent)
Becky Daniels (Green Party)
Bill Greene (Lib Dem)
Gordon Marsden (Labour)
::WYRE AND PRESTON NORTH
Joanne Ainscough (Labour)
Ruth Norbury (Green Party)
John Potter (Lib Dem)
David Ragozzino (Independent)
Ben Wallace (Conservative)