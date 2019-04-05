Here's the first look at St Annes seafront splash park

The eagerly awaiting splash park on St Annes' Promenade officially opened this week.

The £250,000 Splash! water fun park, on the site of a long-abandoned former paddling pool, is a joint project between Fylde Council and the Promenade Gardens Friends. Here we take a closer look:

The 250,000 splash park close to The Island and Mini-Links golf course on the promenade officially opened on Monday.
The park will be free to use and available seven days a week through the main tourist season.
It was originally hoped the park would open in the latter stages of last summer, but some complications experienced during the water tanks excavation phase of the work caused the launch to be put back.
The area on South Promenade is designed to appeal to three to 12-year-olds
