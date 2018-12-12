Lancashire MP Mark Menzies hails 'strong' win for Prime Minister Theresa May

Fylde MP Mark Menzies has hailed the Prime Minister for winning a vote of no confidence in her leadership as Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader.

The Prime Minister won a confidence vote of the 317 Conservative MPs by a margin of 200 to 117 in a secret ballot at Westminster.

The vote was triggered by party grandee Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee, early on Wednesday after he received letters of no confidence in the PM from at least 15 per cent of the parliamentary party.

READ MORE: Prime Minister Theresa May wins vote of no confidence attempt to oust her as Conservative Party leader and PM

Fylde MP Mark Menzies said: "This is a strong win for the Prime Minister.

"We have to remember Brexit was won with 52 per cent of the vote and she has secured far more than that; in fact, she won with a higher number of votes tonight than when she was first elected leader of the Conservative Party.

"This has put the matter to bed and it is now all hands to the pumps to get the best Brexit deal for Britain."