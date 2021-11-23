Menzies hails the 'brilliant job' being done by social care workers

Mr Menzies says home care providers are facing significant pressures due to growing demand and is keen to see more done to ensure companies are able to recruit the staff they need.

He said: “I have met with home care operators in Fylde and recognise the challenges they face.

“The most important resource they have is people. There are some really amazing individuals working in social care in Fylde but right now the sector is feeling the strain.”

Mr Menzies is urging more people to look at careers in social care

He said: “We hear a lot about the pressures on the NHS. But social care is just as crucial.

“Without caring, talented people to provide support at home people often can’t leave hospital even when they are well enough to.

“Getting social care right, boosting the workforce, is key this winter and moving forward.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies

“This isn’t just a job, it is a vocation and I want to ensure home care providers have the people they need to make a difference.”

Mr Menzies recently met with Caroline Brady, managing director of St Annes-based Clifton Homecare, to discuss recruitment challenges and the support the company provides to dozens of people locally.

He said: “The job of a carer is far more complex these days. It is about far more than just popping in for a chat.

“Social care workers are doing an amazing job, helping ensure people remain independent.

“I can’t speak highly enough of those who I have met, who do such a brilliant job every day.

“I know there is a certain image attached to the job, the reality couldn’t be further from that and I would urge anyone considering a rewarding career to take the next step and learn what social care is really about.”

Caroline said: “We are supporting so many people right now who otherwise might be in residential care or in hospital.

“It’s about being a friend to them and so much more. We have skilled workers ensuring people take their medication every day, helping them around the home and keeping them healthy and connected.

“But the simple truth is we need more good people.

“We need to get the message out about just what a brilliant job this is and the difference care workers can make.

“If you’ve left the sector and are thinking about coming back, if you have cared for a loved one and think you have what it takes to support others, now is the time.”

Mr Menzies said: “I understand the challenges Caroline is facing and the pressure companies like hers are under.

“We need to ensure when people need a care package they can get the right one.

“If you have the talent and the motivation it is time to show you care.”

