New boundaries set out for Fylde Council wards

The plan is for there to be 17 wards, four fewer than now and of the current 21 wards, the boundaries of 19 would change, with just two, St John’s in Lytham and Medlar-with-Wesham, staying the same although St John’s would be re-named Lytham East.

Among other alterations, Ansdell and Fairhaven would come together as one ward, Kirkham would be a single ward rather than the current split into two and new ward names such as Carnegie and Kilgrimol would replace the likes of Central and St Leonard’s in St Annes.

Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley said: “Fylde Council will look very different in May 2023 in terms of the warding patterns and the number of councillors that will represent Fylde residents.

The new boundaries are to come into effect in 2023.

“In general, the wards are geographically bigger and there will be fewer councillors reducing from 51 to 37 but each will represent a similar number of electors.

“It’s a big change and will mean the role of a councillor is more demanding but just as rewarding, if not more so.”

The changes now go before Parliament and would then apply for the 2023 elections.

A map of the new boundaries.

Professor Colin Mellors, chairman of the Commission, said: “We are very grateful to people in Fylde for their views.

“They helped us improve our proposals. We believe the new arrangements will guarantee electoral fairness .”

