New grants up for grabs for Fylde businesses

Fylde Council has launched a new scheme offering grants worth up to £3,000 for businesses with a commercial shopfront

The aim is to support businesses that offer in-person services who have seen Covid-related restrictions affecting their ability to trade and may have struggled to update or maintain their

shopfronts.

The scheme will also offer support to landlords of commercial properties who are struggling to attract tenants or full occupation of a property as a result of the post-pandemic climate.

Council bosses say shopfronts have a big impact on the appearance of a shopping area, and the scheme will help local businesses, improve the environment, enhance local heritage and

raise the aesthetic appearance of the borough.

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, said: “This is the latest scheme on offer to boost businesses post-pandemic and it operates right across the borough. Attractive shop fronts

will increase custom and make our high streets welcoming.”