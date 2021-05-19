Safety fears at blind spot on busy road junction

Motorists emerging from Division Lane into Common Edge Road in Marton say the structure has reduced their visibility of traffic accelerating as it approaches the 40mph zone on

Queensway.

They fear their pleas for action are falling on deaf ears because the junction lies on the border of Blackpool and Fylde councils.

Coun Graham Baker at the junction of Division Lane and Common Edge Road

While Blackpool Council has authority over the height and positioning of the fence, Lancashire County Council (LCC), as the highway authority for Fylde, has responsibility for the road.

Coun Graham Baker, who represents Stanley ward on Blackpool Council, is campaigning for action on behalf of residents. Blackpool Council planners have told him the fence meets its

requirements on height, while LCC says the sight line for traffic is acceptable for a 30mph zone.

But Coun Baker said: “These responses do not address the dangerous situation that exists when drivers are trying to exit Division Lane.”

Householder Maureen Williams says she needs the fence to protect her home.

She said LCC advised her on where to position the fence, but she would be prepared to move it if the council funded the changes.

Mrs Williams said: “There have been three accidents here. The last one in July 2020 saw me woken up at 3am with the original fence having been pulled down and a car had nearly gone

into the house.

“So I need a strong fence to protect myself. LCC told me the sight line was okay, and I can’t afford to replace it. I would move the fence back and give up some of the garden, but I can’t

afford to do it.”

Coun Baker said: “If Mrs Williams is willing for the highways authority to reclaim the land to a position where there is a safe sight line, I hope Blackpool Council or LCC, or both, can see

their way to funding that.”