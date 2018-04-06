Sally to carry on mum’s work after Fylde by-election win

The daughter of a councillor who suddenly died in December will carry on her mother’s work after being elected to her vacant seat on the council.

Sally Nash was elected as the Conservative member in the St Annes’ Heyhouses war for Fylde Council.

Barbara Nash

The by-election was called following the death of her mother Barbra Nash in December.

Sally said: Mum was highly respected and liked and I hope that I can carry that on.”

Sally 26, was elected ahead of Lynn Goodwin (Labour), Andrew Holland (Lib Dem) and Ian Roberts for the Green Party. The 30 per cent turn-out saw 1,129 voters going to the polls, with Sally receiving 655 votes – more than half those cast.

Labour were runners-up with 202 votes, followed by the Liberal Democrats with 138 and the Green Party on 133.

Sally’s father Ed is also a Fylde councillor as well as serving on Lancashire County and St Annes Town Councils.

Barbara Nash collapsed while playing with grandchildren during a festive season visit to the home of stepson James and his wife Signe in Scotland.

Despite attempts to revive her by James and Signe, who are both doctors, and paramedics, Coun Nash, who was 66 and had served as a Conservative member of Fylde Council since 2012, never regained consciousness and died in hospital several days later. She is understood to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Barbara was elected to St Annes’ Heyhouses ward in a by-election in July 2012 - just over a year after Ed had been elected for the first time – and she topped the poll in the ward in the May 2015 election.