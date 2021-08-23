St Annes Town Council offers alternative to Boundary Commission ward proposals

Under the Boundary Commission’s borough-wide proposals, the boundaries of most wards would change, including in St Annes and Fairhaven, where new wards Queensway, Saints, North Beach, and Promenade would be introduced instead of St Leonard’s, Kilnhouse, Ashton, Central and Fairhaven.

Town Council chairman Coun Gavin Harrison said: “The Boundary Commission proposals threaten the boundaries of our town by proposing wards which cut across St Annes and the neighbouring communities such as Ansdell and Fairhaven.

“We have come up with an alternative proposal which we feel takes account of individual communities.”

St Annes Town Council's alternative plan for new ward boundaries for the town

The suggested wards are Carnegie (new) - a name which reflects the legacy of philanthropist Andrew Carnegie in funding the town’s library; Heyhouses (already in place) - a historical name for the area which pre-dates the town; Ashton (already in place) - reflecting the interests of benefactor Lord Ashton who was instrumental in the early development of the area; Kilnhouse (already in place)- another historic name; Kilgrimol (new) – also reflects a historic name.

“Obviously, our suggestions have to be agreed by the Boundary Commission but we believe we have a very strong case and ask residents to write to the Commission supporting that case.”

Views can be given up to September 6 by emailing [email protected] or at lgbce.org.uk

