Pop band to open Lytham Festival 2018

Lytham Festival’s opening night will be a pop-fuelled party night with headlining chart toppers Steps.

The Brit Award winning band will officially open the proceedings in the Main Proms Arena – on Lytham Green – on Wednesday July 18.

And to mark the start of the festival they will be joined by special guests Whigfield, Vengaboys and DJ Pat Sharp.

It has already been revealed that classical cross-over group Il Divo will close the festival for Last Night of the Proms on Sunday July 22 with special guest Martine McCutcheon and the Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Monday February 5 from www.lythamfestival.com but festival-goers can sign up to an exclusive pre-sale link now giving them access to tickets 24 hours earlier from 10am on Sunday February 4 by registering at www.lythamfestival.com/signup

Lytham Festival director Peter Taylor said: “2017 was a sensational year for Steps and we are delighted to be announcing them as our opening act for Lytham Festival 2018.

“Their new material is brilliant – fresh but true to their feelgood pop roots. It stands so well alongside their best-loved songs which made them not only one of the biggest chart bands but a record-breaking live act.

“With the addition of Whigfield, Vengaboys and DJ Pat Sharp as special guests this is going to be a hugely popular night at Lytham Festival and one we can’t wait for.”

In a hit-packed career, Steps have scored 14 top five singles, sold more than 20 million records and reached Number One with three albums and three singles.

And their dancefloor-filling, feelgood brand of pop – which gave us such huge hits as 5, 6, 7, 8, One For Sorrow, Stomp and Tragedy – is proving just as popular today as it’s ever been.

After announcing their return last year to celebrate their 20th anniversary, the band released Tears On The Dancefloor – their first full album of original material since 2000.

Featuring such tracks as Scared of the Dark, Neon Blue, Dancing With A Broken Heart – together with the wondrous Story of a Heart written by Abba legends Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus – the album reached Number Two in the UK Charts and has been a hit with fans new and old.

Tickets for the band’s ‘Party On The Dancefloor Tour’ sold out in a flash, with more arena dates added to meet the phenomenal demand.

Danish Eurodance star Whigfield is best known for her 90s hit Saturday Night, while Vengaboys will get the night rocking with such classic party anthems as We Like To Party and We’re Going To Ibiza.

80s DJ and TV star Pat Sharp will be warming up the crowds following his successful performance at Lytham Festival last year. The former Radio 1 star and FunHouse host will be mixing up tracks on the decks as he prepares festival-goers for Lytham’s party night of the year.

For more info go to www.lythamfestival.com