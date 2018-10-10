Popular Blackpool Illuminations event POSTPONED as resort braces for Storm Callum's arrival

A sponsored dog walk through the Illuminations, which was set to take place on Friday, has been postponed due to the bad weather forecast to hit the resort.

Blackpool Lights Dogs Unite, which would have raised money for the charity Guide Dogs, was due to be held from 5-9.30pm.

It will be re-scheduled for Sunday, October 21, though a time has yet to be announced, organisers told The Gazette.

A weather warning for rain is in place due to Storm Callum, with Blackpool braced for “a spell of heavy and persistent rain on Friday”, which the Met Office said “has the potential to cause flooding.”

Wales is set for the worst of the storm, but residents across much of the west of the UK have been told to be aware of the potential impact.

The forecaster said: “The rain is expected to be accompanied by strong winds, gusting up to 60 mph, which when combined with high tides may lead to some coastal impacts due to large waves.

“In addition, leaves and twigs, brought down by the wind, could block drains and culverts, increasing the likelihood of flooding.”

The event would have been the seventh annual walk through the iconic Lights, which sees animal lovers complete either a 5km or 1.6km walk with their pets.