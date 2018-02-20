Power firm’s vow over roadworks at key St Annes gateway

The company behind roadworks at a major Fylde junction has vowed to do all it can to minimise delays as it updates the power network.

Drivers face four-way traffic temporary traffic lights at a key gateway into St Annes – where St Annes Road East meets Church Road – until midway through next month as Electricity North West updates cabling.

The utility company says the work represents a £50,000 investment in the town’s power network and that it will benefit more than 1,600 residents and businesses in the Church Road area.

Engineers are replacing 70-year-old cables and the project is set to last until March 16.

The junction, in the shadow of St Annes Parish Church, is close to Heyhouses Primary School and serves traffic coming into town from the M55, which has increased on that route in recent months because of the ongoing closure of Squires Gate Bridge.

The bridge, which provides access to St Annes from the motorway via Clifton Drive North, is also set to reopen in mid-March.

An Electricity North West spokesman said: “Engineers will keep any disruption during the St Annes works to a minimum.

“We will keep monitoring the traffic flow and change the timings of the lights, if necessary, to help minimise the delay.”

Veli Kirk, vice-chairman of the St Annes Enterprise Partnership, said: “It is important that delays are minimised as it is vital visitors are not put off coming to town.

“The closure of Squires Gate bridge has meant much more traffic on the route into the town via Queensway and St Annes Road East and at peak times in recent months we have already seen long seen delays getting into St Annes from the motorway. It is hardly ideal to have various sets of roadworks going on at the same time and it would be better if those responsible could liaise better on the timing.

“But we can only hope the monitoring works well. Locals know the best routes to take but we have to ensure visitors aren’t put off coming here by the works. ”

Anyone with queries about the project can call Electricity North West 24 hours a day on 105 or 0800 195 4141 or follow @ElectricityNW on Twitter.