Praise for Fylde coast nurse's mission to get patient home for Christmas

A Fylde coast nurse has been praised after ensuring her patient enjoyed his first Christmas in his home city in 30 years.

Parkinson’s Disease Nurse Specialist, Lindsay Waring, who works for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, arranged for funding and transport to make sure Cleveleys resident Les Walker-Wall, 60, was able to return to Glasgow to spend Christmas with his family.

Parkinson Nurse Specialist, Lindsay Waring

Les, who has Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a rare nervous system disorder where nerve cells in several parts of the brain deteriorate over time, needs a wheelchair and specialist medical care.

The former psychiatric nurse said: “Lindsay knew all about my condition and my needs.

“She knew I wanted to be back near the care of my sisters and it became her mission to get me there for Christmas.

“Lindsay is a true professional. She is a star.”

His sister Corinne Ingram said: “Lindsay has been involved in arranging Les’s return since May.

“She has provided a huge amount of support and has always been on the end of a phone.

“She was adamant that Les would be back for Christmas, despite us being let down so many times and facing many hurdles with funding and other issues.

“If it hadn’t been for Lindsay, we would still be fighting. I can honestly say from the bottom of my heart that I love her for what she has done.

“We can’t thank her enough.”

Now Les is happily staying at the Alexandra Court Nursing Home in Glasgow and his sisters visit him every day.

Corinne said: “Christmas Day was brilliant though it was quite emotional for us all.

“We were at the hospital for opening hours at 11am, laden with gifts for Les.

“We were invited by the nurses to stay for Christmas lunch, which was delicious.

“We enjoyed watching him opening all his presents and we opened our gifts from him.

“This was a special day that we have not had with us all together for many years and will cherish for many years to come.”

Lindsay said: “I feel privileged to have met and cared for Les; he is a true inspiration and has done so much in the way of fundraising for Parkinson’s UK.

“Despite him being diagnosed with MSA, he always has a smile on his face, remains positive and wants to help others.

“We worked closely together and despite numerous barriers, we kept focused to ensure that the transfer back to Scotland was safe from a clinical and emotional perspective.

“I am so happy that we achieved our goal and he is now settled with his loved ones.”