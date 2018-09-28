PROJECT UPDATE: £100,000 facelift to centre of Ansdell to complete big project

The improvements to Woodlands Road in Ansdell, from the railway bridge to Clifton Drive, are the fourth and final phase of an upgrade to the main shopping street of the village between Lytham and St Annes.

It began in 2013, with funding of £265,000 from the Fylde Council, Lancashire County Council and money left over from the Open Golf Championship which was earmarked for Ansdell.This phase, set to take eight weeks, is costing some £110,000. New paving and street lighting, the restoration of architectural features including walls, the planting of more than 30 trees and information boards are all included.

Impovement works on Woodlamds Road, Ansdell

Paul Drinnan, Fylde Council’s regeneration manager, said: “This phase is based around improving the shopping frontage to the parade of buildings on the easterly side of the road and intended to complement the earlier work. “Ansdell has a particular historic character and quality and is a focus for the local community with its range of shops and other services. It is hoped the improvements have and will continue to promote Woodlands Road as a community hub and important commercial centre, enhancing Ansdell’s historic character and providing a more attractive setting for its traditional buildings developed in the Edwardian era.”

Richard Redcliffe, one of three Ansdell ward councillors on Fylde Council, said: “The regeneration project has transformed our village centre.

“Our former colleague and council leader, the late David Eaves, would surely look at this final phase with great pride because of central role he played in delivering it.”