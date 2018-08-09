Protesters march on Preston New Road over fracking site safety concerns

‘Women in white’ were out in force yesterday at the fracking site on Preston New Road to protest what they say is a lack of clear safety measures in place should something go wrong at the site.

Among them was Lancashire County councillor Gina Dowding, who said: “It is very concerning given that they have now been given the definitive go ahead with fracking by the government. It has made all our worries that much more immediate.

“It’s important here that the local community know that if something went wrong on-site here, that there is plan and they would be protected.”

Anti-fracker Julie Daniels, from South Shore, added: “We are not saying that something is going to go wrong. But people need to be aware of the possible dangers that come with this industry.”

Protesters said clear safety measures need to be put in place for the public in case a leak occurs at the site in the future.

However, Cuadrilla said that any risks at the fracking site could be adequately dealt with by the emergency services’ existing capabilities.

A Cuadrilla spokesman said: “The risk of an incident requiring implementation of an emergency plan has been fully assessed as part of our environmental permit applications and any risk of harm to the workers on site or to the public outside of the site is very low. “Furthermore the emergency services have visited the site as required.

“Cuadrilla does have an incident management plan which details how Cuadrilla and the emergency services will respond if there was an incident at the site. All personnel and visitors to the site are made fully aware of emergency procedures.”