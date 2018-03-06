Pupils get taste of political life

School pupils have told how they were immersed in live politics when BBC’s Question Time came to town.

Pupils at Highfield Leadership Academy saw first-hand how a high profile topical debate television programme is prepared and filmed when it was broadcast last Thursday.

Panelists Owen Smith MP, Kenneth Clarke MP, Nigel Farage MEP, businesswoman Michelle Dewberry and television presenter Radzi Chanyanganya joining host David Dimbleby.

The programme’s familiar panel desk, backdrop and audience seating was set up in Highfield Leadership Academy’s own theatre.

Fifteen pupils from Years 10 and 11 took part in a technical workshop, exploring the Question Time set, how it is lit and the sound arrangements for the broadcast.

Another 15 pupils from Year 11 who study media and creative arts watched the programme’s rehearsal, and even had the chance to put their questions to esteemed broadcaster David Dimbleby.

Year 11 pupil Kaidon Young said: “Working with the Question Time team was amazing.

“The crew and BBC staff were so interesting and it was great that they were able to spend time with us explaining how things work.

“We felt very proud that such an important event happened at Highfield Leadership Academy.”

Principal Helen Mackenzie OBE said: “We involved pupils with a particular interest in the media and current affairs and also backstage production who would benefit most from being immersed in the making of a television programme. To have the opportunity to watch first-hand how such a high profile BBC programme is put together was a unique opportunity and our pupils embraced it as part of their studies.”