Put your sons on the stage, Mrs Withers

No wonder amateur stage stalwart Rosie Withers is particularly looking forward to featuring in a new production of the classic play All My Sons.

For it will see the long-time member of Lytham-based Fylde Coast Players treading the boards with but two of her real-life for the first time.

Rosie, renowned as a director as well as an award-winning actress, will play mum Kate Keller in the Arthur Miller play, being staged at Lowther Pavilion by the Players next month.

While Rosie has directed youngest son Richie, 22, in two recent Fylde Coast Players productions, Billy Liar and Great Expectations, All My Sons will represent the first time they have acted together in main roles.

Meanwhile, also playing a son to Kate will be Rosie’s middle son in real-life, Tim, who has been travelling over specially for rehearsals from his home in Liverpool.

He and Rosie have acted together before - most recently a production of Hobson’s Choice some seven years ago – but work commitments in Liverpool have prevented Tim being involved since.

Now, however, Rosie is delighted that Tim has returned ‘home’ to join his mum and younger brother on stage.

It could in fact have been a case of ‘All My Sons’ for real, as Rosie is mum to three – but ‘completing to set‘ with an appearance by eldest son Nicholas, 28, was never on the cards.

“Nicholas acted at school but not since,” explained Rosie.

“He is quite shy and is busy with his work as a copywriter in Manchester.

“But it’s lovely and comfortable being on stage with Richie and Tim for the first time - and actually very reassuring.

“In my scenes with Richie, who plays my son Chris in the play, and the scenes with Tim, who plays my surrogate son, George, the emotions are completely natural – I don’t have to act.

“We can also help each other learning the lines.

“We’re all enjoying the rehearsals and looking forward to the performance.”

All My Sons is a compelling story of love, guilt and the corrupting power of greed which was first performed in January 1947.

Fylde Coast Players’ production is at Lowther Pavilion from March 21 to 24, with details at www.fyldecoastplayers.com, www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk or (01253) 794221.