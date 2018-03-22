Quartet bid to fill vacant seat in Heyhouses

Sally Nash, daughter of the latest previous incumbent Barbara Nash, is among four candidates standing in next month’s Heyhouses by-election for a seat on Fylde Council.

The 26-year-old is hoping to retain the seat in St Annes for the Conservatives following the sudden death of her mother in December.

“Mum was highly respected and liked and I hope that I can carry that on,“ said Sally,

Lynn Goodwin, who stood for Labour in the same ward in the 2015 election, is again that party’s candidate.

The mum and grandmother lives in the ward and said: “Labour respects the work that the late Barbara Nash did in Fylde.

“However, we believe that change is desperately needed in Heyhouses if life is to improve, and only Labour can bring about this change.”

Andrew Holland is the Liberal Democrat candidate, who also lives locally. He said: “If elected, I would work hard for all my fellow residents of Heyhouses in a way that I just don’t think that the Conservatives have been doing.”

Ian Roberts, also a local resident who is vice-chairman of St Annes In Bloom and has been involved in a number of community projects, is the Green Party candidate.

He said: “I will engage with the community and respond to and act on whatever their priorities are, be that the shocking state of our roads, housing developments or council tax rises.”

The by-election is on Thursday, April 5, with polls open from 7am to 10pm.