Rave reviews when WOS Wrestling rocked Blackpool

Blackpool Tower Ballroom has seen some historic nights but surely none as loud, action-packed and exciting as when WOS Wrestling came to town!

Saturday night’s live show featuring the grapple stars of ITV received rave reviews from fans who generated an unbelievably loud atmosphere inside the Ballroom for seven thrilling bouts.

WOS wrestling Blackpool: Packed crowd

The crowd cheered and booed with deafening gusto as the larger-than-life WOS stars showed why the British wrestling’s TV comeback has been such a success story.

And afterwards fans flocked to social media to praise the slam-packed show.

“Brilliant night in Blackpool!” said Matt Jones on the WOS Wrestling Facebook page.

“My boy and I really enjoyed our first WOS live wrestling.”

And Lorraine Rankin-Smith said: “Fab time last night, what a great show…my daughter hasn’t stopped talking about it!”

Highlights included Viper – star of hit TV documentary ‘Fight Like A Girl’ – recapturing the WOS Women’s Championship from New Zealand’s Bea Priestley.

This was the third time the women’s title has changed hands on WOS’ UK tour and the second time Viper has held the championship.

Popular high-flyer ‘The Aerial Assassin’ Will Ospreay defied a broken toe, suffered in the opening moments of the match, to defeat Martin Kirby and Robbie X in a tour de force of aerial action.

One of the most stunning sights of the night was a ladder match between bitter rivals Adam Maxted and ‘The Showstealer’ Nathan Cruz, who ly lived up to his name in this classic battle.

Former Love Island contestant Maxted won the dramatic contest to booming audience approval.

Another rising television personality, the mega-popular Grado, also had fans on their feet for his tussle with the hard-nosed ‘East End Butcher’ Sha Samuels.

Grado, star of TV sitcoms Two Doors Down and Scot Squad, gave his all until suffering a controversial loss to the Londoner.

The 36-stone ‘Monster’ Crater was also on the bill.

This masked throwback to ITV Wrestling super heavyweights Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks was an awesome sight as he overpowered plucky underdog Gabriel Kidd.

The show ended with the crowd on their feet as heroic WOS Champion ‘Superhuman’ Justin Sysum fought off interference from ‘East End Butcher’ Sha Samuels, ‘Alpha Male’ Iestyn Rees and ‘Superbad’ Kip Sabian to defeat former champion Rampage in the main event.

Rees and Sabian had earlier lost an exciting tag team clash with ‘The Prestigious One’ Joe Hendry and BT Gunn.

The event was hosted by TV sport Master of Ceremonies Phil Seymour, while acting WOS Executive SoCal Val kept the bruising wrestlers in check.

There was even an on-screen appearance by Lancashire’s own former WWE superstar, Stu Bennett.