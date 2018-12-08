Recipe: WeightWatchers apple crumble

If you are looking for a warm winter treat, Weight Watchers has a recipe for apple and rhubarb crumble which won’t be heavy on the calories.

If you are looking for a warm winter treat, Weight Watchers has a recipe for apple and rhubarb crumble which won’t be heavy on the calories

Juicy apples, tangy rhubarb and a crispy oat topping make the perfect combination in this ever-popular pud. Serve it warm with custard for an extra treat.

Serves six. Prep time 20 minutes, cook time 50 minutes. Eight SmartPoints value per serving

INGREDIENTS

3 apples, peeled, cored and sliced

400g rhubarb, trimmed and cut into 2cm pieces

2 tablespoons caster sugar

Grated zest and juice of 1 orange 400g tin low-fat custard

For the crumble topping

75g plain flour

50g low-fat spread, cut into small cubes

25g light brown soft sugar 75g porridge oats

Cook’s tip: Instead of the custard, you could serve the crumble with 0% fat natural Greek yogurt for six SmartPoints per serving.

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 180°C, fan 160°C, gas mark 4. Put the fruit, caster sugar and orange zest into a large ovenproof dish and toss together. Add the orange juice, then cover the dish with foil and cook for 25 minutes, or until the fruit is soft.

Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, rub the flour and low-fat spread together until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Stir in the sugar and oats, then scatter the topping over the fruit.

Bake for 25 minutes, or until golden. Heat the custard to pack instructions and serve.