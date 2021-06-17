Remnants of barbecue caused fire which tore through Lytham home

Lancashire Fire and Rescue has issued advice over disposal of hot waste after investigators found that the blaze at the house in Trafalgar Place in the early hours of Monday began in a wheelie bin after the remnants of ashes, placed in there the previous day, had continued to smoulder.

Paul O’Brien, fiancee Christina and sons Fin, eight, and Eliot, two, got out safely after being alerted to the fire by a neighbour.

Having lost “pretty much everything” in the blaze which gutted the back rooms and left the others badly smoke-damaged as well as affecting neighouring properties, the family has been living with relatives as they search for accommodation to rent.

Firefighters spent 11 hours at the scene of the blaze which devastated the house in Trafalgar Place, Lytham

Kirsty McCreesh, Lancashire Fire and Rescue’s group manager for prevention, said: “This was a really unfortunate accident that has clearly had a significant impact for those involved and thankfully no one was hurt. However, incidents of this kind involving hot waste are something we see quite regularly.

“We would advise anyone using barbecues, chimneas, fire pits or even log burners and open fires to remain mindful of not just their safe use but the safe disposal of the hot waste too.

“The waste can remain hot enough to cause a fire for far longer than people realise; if in any doubt, tip it into a metal container in a safe place before ultimately disposing of it.

“We have lots of guidance on the safe use of barbecues, chimneas etc on our website, where people can go and get our top fire safety tips.”

The family was contacted for comment on the investigation result.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.