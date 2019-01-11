Residents in Ingol spent hours without water

Residents in an area of Preston spent the day without water after a water main burst

Engineers traced the problem to Dovedale Avnue in Ingol, where a faulty valve issue was identified.

They were on site throughout the afternoon, trying to tackle the problem.

A spokesperson for United Utilities said the company had been working hard to get the water supplies back on and thanked residents for continued patience.

The company received nine calls into the contact centre reporting a problem.

United Utilities apologised for any inconvenience caused by this temporary disruption and the issue has now been resolved.