Residents in plea to Queen over Lytham wood

Please Your Majesty - can you help us save our wood?

A group of Lytham residents have written to The Queen pleading for support in their bid to prevent a proposed housing development which they claim would destroy a woodland area opposite their homes.

More than 130 signatures have been gathered on a petition against the plan to build six two-storey homes at Ribchester Road Wood, which the objecting residents have found is owned by the Crown under the Duchy of Lancaster.

The application is due to go before Fylde Council planners early next month – and nearby homeowners hope the local strength of feeling as well as the royal link will be enough to overturn the plan.

Sylvia Turnbull, who is leading the residents’ fight, said: “Ribchester Road Wood is an important natural oasis and we are really concerned at the principle of it being developed at all.

“We have written to The Queen at Buckingham Palace and also Prince Charles at Clarence House. We haven’t heard anything back yet but we hope getting in touch helps the situation.”