Restaurant opens in Lytham - but closes in St Annes

A restaurant chain has closed its original premises as it celebrates the launch of what it says will be its new flagship branch.

The Olive Tree Brasserie has opened in Lytham following the conversion of former bank premises to a 130-seater eaterie.

The Olive Tree's original premises in St Annes

But at the same time the doors have been closed on its restaurant in Wood Street, St Annes, where the business started 11 years ago.

Owner Dean Wilson (pictured inset), who also runs Olive Tree eateries in Preston, Chester and Stockton Heath, near Warrington, terms it a ‘relocation’ of the St Annes operation and all 14 staff from there have moved to the new Lytham premises, along to join around as many new recruits.

A note has been posted on the door at St Annes thanking diners for their custom.

Dean said: “After nearly 11 years, I’m are sad to say goodbye to our St Annes site and I want to thank our guests for their support throughout the years.

The message posted on the door of the Olive Tree in St Annes following its closure

“I’ve always had the ambition to open a site in Lytham and this will be the new flagship. I hope to welcome guests old and new.”

The new Lytham premises, in the former Nat West building on Dicconson Terrace, offers almost twice as many seats as the St Annes premises, with 130 compared to 68, and has been converted at a cost of £500,000.

Features include handcrafted tiles and a copper bar, complemented with dark blue leather seating, florals, olive trees and copper piping, which acts as the ambient lighting.

Dean, 32, a former pupil of Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College who is still based locally, added: “I’m incredibly proud to be opening in Lytham during what is our 11th year in business.

“The new restaurant really is a testament to the brand and reflects exactly what we want Olive Tree Brasserie to be - an inviting place to eat your favourite types of food in an atmospheric setting.”

“Lytham has always been on my list of top priorities. It’s changed so much since I was growing up here and it’s somewhere people from the likes of Manchester are really surprised at when they come.

“Often they don’t realise how great it is for food and I’m always very proud to show them the great restaurants we are now surrounded by.

“There are lots of indies and some chains and everyone has their place in making Lytham a great place to visit and of course, do business.”