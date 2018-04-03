Rising number of exclusions at Lancashire schools

Exclusions are on the rise
Exclusions are on the rise
Share this article

The number of permanent exclusions from Lancashire’s schools increased last year, according to new figures.

A report presented to county hall’s education committee revealed 346 exclusions across primary, secondary and special schools in 2016/17 - which includes schools in Fylde and Wyre, but not Blackpool.

The number has risen from 305 the previous year.

However, councillors were told the number within primary schools saw a 35 per cent drop with a new initiative - the Primary Advice and Support Service - launched in 2016, a contributory factor.

The report said pressure placed on children by changes to assessment measures had an impact on the rising figures and pressures on funding was “impacting on a school’s capability to fund support staff, alternative provision and additional resources.”

County Coun Susie Charles, cabinet member for children and schools, said: “Decisions to exclude pupils are made by individual headteachers and only taken as a last resort.”