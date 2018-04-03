Rising number of exclusions at Lancashire schools

The number of permanent exclusions from Lancashire’s schools increased last year, according to new figures.

A report presented to county hall’s education committee revealed 346 exclusions across primary, secondary and special schools in 2016/17 - which includes schools in Fylde and Wyre, but not Blackpool.

The number has risen from 305 the previous year.

However, councillors were told the number within primary schools saw a 35 per cent drop with a new initiative - the Primary Advice and Support Service - launched in 2016, a contributory factor.

The report said pressure placed on children by changes to assessment measures had an impact on the rising figures and pressures on funding was “impacting on a school’s capability to fund support staff, alternative provision and additional resources.”

County Coun Susie Charles, cabinet member for children and schools, said: “Decisions to exclude pupils are made by individual headteachers and only taken as a last resort.”