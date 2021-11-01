Road shut following collision in Thornton-Cleveleys
Traffic has had to be diverted after a collision which has blocked Sevenoaks Drive, Thornton-Cleveleys.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 7:39 pm
Updated
Monday, 1st November 2021, 7:40 pm
Emergency services closed the road in both directions after the incident which happened between the B5258 Warren Drive and Anchorsholme Lane.
The No 3 and No 9 buses have also had to be re-routed around the scene via Warren Drive and North Drive.
It is not known if anyone has been seriously injured.