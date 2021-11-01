Road shut following collision in Thornton-Cleveleys

Traffic has had to be diverted after a collision which has blocked Sevenoaks Drive, Thornton-Cleveleys.

By Brian Ellis
Monday, 1st November 2021, 7:39 pm
Updated Monday, 1st November 2021, 7:40 pm
Sevenoaks Drive has been closed in both directions.

Emergency services closed the road in both directions after the incident which happened between the B5258 Warren Drive and Anchorsholme Lane.

The No 3 and No 9 buses have also had to be re-routed around the scene via Warren Drive and North Drive.

It is not known if anyone has been seriously injured.