Roadworks update North West: All planned works Monday December 17 to December 21

Highways England is lifting more than 200 miles of roadworks in time for the festive getaway leaving more than 97 per cent of motorways and strategic A roads roadworks-free.

Officials said where it was safe to do so, roadworks will be lifted or suspended by 6am on December 21 until 12.01am on January 2, 2019.

In the meantime, the following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of Friday, December 14 but could be subject to change including weather.

M6 Junction 27

Work is underway to improve cycling facilities at the A5209 Crow Orchard Road roundabout, located above the M6 at Junction 27. The scheme is due to finished early in the New Year. Work is taking place between 10pm and 5am each night and involves lane closures on the approaches to the roundabout and slip road closures at junction 27.

M6 Junctions 16 to 19 (Cheshire smart motorway)

Work is underway to upgrade the M6 to a smart motorway between Crewe and Knutsford, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The scheme is due to be completed in spring 2019.

M56 Junctions 1 to 4 Sharston Link

Work is taking place to upgrade the safety barriers and improve drainage on the M56. Temporary narrow lanes have now been removed. This work will be completed this month. Resurfacing will be taking place in the New Year.

M57/M58 Switch Island

Construction work is taking place on a £3 million scheme to improve journeys and safety at Switch Island. All of the work will take place overnight to minimise disruption to drivers and the scheme is due to be completed by the end of winter 2018/19.

M58 junction 1

A project is taking place to upgrade the safety barriers at the sides of the M58 between junction 1 and Switch Island. Some lane and carriageway closures will be needed overnight between 9pm and 5am, Monday to Friday, with diversions in place. The scheme is due to be finished by February and no work will take place over the festive season.

M60 junctions 8 to 18

Overnight resurfacing work is taking place on the M60 to provide smoother journeys for drivers. Parts of the motorway will be closed overnight between 10pm and 5am, Monday to Friday, with clearly-signed diversions in place. The scheme is due to be finished in the winter.

M60 junction 19 to junction 23

Overnight – 9pm to 5am - routine maintenance to tackle potholes and deliver other carriageway wear and tear repairs between junctions 19 and 23 is due to be completed by Friday 21 December. The work will require lane closures and some junction-to-junction clockwise or anti-clockwise carriageway closures with clearly-signed diversions in place.

M62 Junctions 10 to 12

Work is taking place to upgrade the M62 to a smart motorway between Warrington and Eccles, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The scheme is due to be completed in spring 2020.

M66 Junction 1 to the A56

Work is taking place to replace the safety barriers in the verges and central reservation between junction 1 and the northern end of the motorway where it meets the A56. The first phase of work will be done overnight (8pm to 6am) on weeknights only using lane closures only where possible. A second phase in the New Year will involve additional work at weekends – involving lane closures during the day and 8pm to 6am overnight closures of both carriageways with clearly-signed diversions in place. No work will take place over the Christmas period.

A66 Thornthwaite

A £390,000 project is taking place to add a dedicated right turn lane to the junction for Thornthwaite village to improve safety at the junction. Temporary traffic lights will be in place between 8.30am and 5pm each day, and the junction itself will be closed for the duration of the project. The roadworks will be lifted for the Christmas period between 21 December and 6 January, and the scheme is due to be finished in early February.