RSPCA appeal after two ducks are found tied in bags and dumped in a wheelie bin

The terrified birds were lucky to be found after the homeowner investigated a noise coming from the bin.

Two domestic ducklings, which were tied up in bags and then ‘callously’ dumped in a wheelie bin, were lucky to survive their ordeal - and now the RSPCA is investigating to find the person responsible.

A shocked woman came across the ducklings after she went to retrieve her wheelie bin which had just been emptied by refuse collectors.

The two ducklings found in plastic bags dumped inside a wheelie bin in Bolton. The RSPCA launched an appeal for information after the domestic birds were found in the bin

She could hear some noises coming from inside so went to investigate and came across two blue carrier bags which were moving.

Opening the plastic carrier bags, she was shocked to find a duckling in each of them.

She alerted the RSPCA and inspector Catherine Byrnes was sent to the scene, on Moorfield Grove, Bolton. Animal rescuer Catherine rushed the birds to the RSPCA’s Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre, near Nantwich, in Cheshire, where they will stay until they are ready to be rehomed.

The charity has also urged the public never to abandon animals - and to always seek help, support or advice if they are struggling to provide care. Dumping ducklings like this could constitute an offence under the Animal Welfare Act.

Catherine said: "These poor ducklings were really lucky to be found when they were, as they were obviously in danger of suffocating.

"They were found in a carrier bag each and there was some sawdust inside, so have clearly been abandoned as unwanted pets.

"It's so important people know it is never okay to abandon an animal - and to callously dump them in a bin to suffer a lingering death is just terrible.

"These were domestic ducks, not wild birds. If people are struggling to care for an animal, there is so much they can do to look for help - but abandonments are never the answer. Treating an animal like that can also constitute an offence under the Animal Welfare Act.