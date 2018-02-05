Sally hoping to ensure a taste of Nepal

A Fylde schoolgirl is hoping to move a substantial step closer to a dream trip to Nepal at a forthcoming fund-raising event .

Sally Westgate, 15, from St Annes is already well over halfway towards her goal of raising £2,200 to fund a teaching visit to the area around Mount Everest as a member of a Girlguiding North West England International.

The Year 10 student at Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College has been invited to be part of a team of girls working this summer with Classrooms in the Clouds, a charity which makes education accessible to children in the mountain communities.

The next fund-raising event is a Nepalese Curry Night at the Aztex venue on St Annes seafront on Friday, March 2.

Sally, a Young Leader at 2nd Ansdell Rainbows, said: “I want to bring the tastes, sights and sounds of Nepal to St Annes to give everyone a flavour of what I will be lucky enough to experience.

“There will be performers too and close up magic.

“A massive thank you to everyone for their support so far.”

Her mum Amanda added: “It’s going to be a colourful, entertainment-packed evening and should hopefully raise the last amount needed towards the total.”