Sally on a high after Classroom In The Clouds trip to Nepal

It’s back down to earth at school for Sally Westgate, after part of her summer holiday was spent close to the world’s highest peak.

The 15-year-old pupil from Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College was among a party representing Girl Guiding North West, which travelled to Nepal, close to Mount Everest’s base camp, as part of a team working with the charity Classrooms in the Clouds.

Sally Westgate from St Annes with fellow girl guides from the North West of England who travelled to Nepal pictured in Kathmandu before flying to the mountains.

Sally raised more than £2,000 locally to pay for the trip, which involved working with and mentoring local schoolchildren. She described it as an “absolutely amazing experience” – despite encountering some difficult weather conditions.

She said: “A monsoon meant we had one failed attempt to fly to Lukla airport from Kathmandu, but then we spent nine days in the mountains working with children and young girls.

“Most of our work was to give them the confidence and ability to attend school.

“It involved staying in a small mountain lodge and walking long distances to meet with the girls.

“Many more turned up than expected.

“The children we taught were lovely and it was great to see them develop as individuals and grow.

“We all fell in love with the beautiful country and its warm people. Even the teachers cried when we had to fly back to Kathmandu.

“It was physically punishing but what an absolutely amazing experience.

“I had the best time.

“It was such a life-changing opportunity for me and I’m extremely grateful to every one who helped with my fund-raising.”