Sally’s hottest ticket hope for fund-raiser

A Fylde schoolgirl aiming to take a dream trip to Nepal this summer is hoping her latest fundraising idea is ‘the hottest ticket in town’ – but not too hot.

Sally Westgate, 15, from St Annes is to host a curry night as she closes in on her goal of raising £2,200 to fund a teaching visit to the area around Mount Everest.

The Year 10 student at Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College has been invited to be part of a Girlguiding North West England International team working this summer with Classrooms in the Clouds, a charity which makes education accessible to children in the mountain communities.

Sally, a Young Leader at 2nd Ansdell Rainbows, hopes the Holi Festival Nepalese Curry Night she is hosting at the Aztex Venue on St Annes seafront on Friday, March 2 will raise the £500 she still requires to complete the funding for the trip.

Along with plenty of tasty food, the evening will include close-up magic by Jason Rea, while the Fylde Hindu Society has also lent its support, including providing some ‘Bollywood-style’ dancers to welcome guests.

Sally said: “I want people to enjoy some of the flavours and experiences of Nepal at this event.

“That includes lots of laughter and excitement seeing a close up magician who travels all over the world to perform and Aztex Venue is cooking a delicious Nepalese meal, including an authentic dessert and a drink called Lassi.”

“As it’s all about colour, fun and welcoming spring and I hope guests dress as brightly as possible.”

Tickets cost £25 and are available from the Aztex venue, 07857 561964 or nepalcurrynight@gmail.com