Say ‘Eh-Oh’ to the mega-stars of pre-school TV on their debut tour

They’re the warm and friendly characters who have been the mega-stars of pre-school TV for more than 20 years.

And this weekend they come to Blackpool, as Teletubbies Live takes over the Grand Theatre.

Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po are touring their debut stage production with a show billed as being ‘full of love and laughter’.

Toddlers will be drawn into Teletubbyland, where they can explore with the help of host Sam and a variety of familiar characters and props - such as the Tubby Phone, Noo-noo and Sun Baby - all helping to capture young imaginations with the help of songs and games.

Reviewing the show’s premiere in Manchester late last year, Anna Cryer said: “The Teletubbies and Sam teach some cute dances to their new-found friends and cause chaos making Tubbytoast before the Sun Baby arrives to herald the end of the show.

“At 20 months, my little one was captivated by these larger-than-life versions of her TV pals, although she was a little unsure at first.

“Let’s face it, a theatre is a very strange environment - big, dark and full of strange people, sights and sounds, but she soon warmed up to the experience as the show went on.

“At just 75 minutes long, including interval, the show makes for a perfect first outing to the theatre.”

Tickets cost from £16, with premium seats also available.

* Teletubbies Live!, Grand Theatre, Blackpool, Saturday and Sunday, 10am and 1pm.