SCHOOL CLOSURES: Latest list from Lancashire County Council

Lancashire County Council have issued an updated list of school closures across the county.
According to the list, one school - St Francis' Catholic Primary School in Goosnargh has closed in Preston's area. No schools in Chorley or across the Fylde have been affected.
Reasons for the closures cite impacts from adverse weather including staff struggling to get to school, problems with heating and dangerous icy conditions on the roads.
Here is Lancashire County Council's full list of schools that are currently closed.
Preston
St Francis' Catholic Primary School Goosnargh
Burnley
Blessed Trinity RC College
Briercliffe Primary School
Burnley Lowerhouse Junior School
Burnley St James' Lanehead Church of England Primary Schoole
Burnley St Peter's Church of England Primary School
Hameldon Community College
Ightenhill Nursery School
Sir John Thursby Community College
Pendle
Barnoldswick Coates Lane Primary School
Barnoldswick CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School
Brierfield Woodfield Nursery School
Hendon Brook School
Laneshaw Bridge Primary School
Lomeshaye Junior School
Marsden Community Primary School
Nelson Walverden Primary School
Reedley Primary School
Ss John Fisher and Thomas More Roman Catholic High School
Hyndburn & Ribble Valley
Accrington Academy
Accrington Green Haworth Church of England Primary School
Accrington Huncoat Primary School
Accrington Lee Royd Nursery School
Accrington St Peter's Church of England Primary School
Accrington Woodnook Primary School
Balderstone St Leonard's Church of England Primary School
Bolton By Bowland CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School
Brennand's Endowed Primary School. Slaidburn
Broadfield Specialist School For Sen (Cognition and Learning)
Gisburn Primary School
Great Harwood St Bartholomew's Parish CofE Va Primary School
Grindleton Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School
Oswaldtwistle School Adverse
Oswaldtwistle White Ash School
Sabden Primary School
St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School.
St Oswald's Roman Catholic Primary School
The Hollins
Thorneyholme Roman Catholic Primary School
Rossendale
Alder Grange School
Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School
Bacup St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School
Balladen Community Primary School
Haslingden Hillside Nursery School
Sharneyford Primary School
St James-the-Less Roman Catholic Primary School
St Joseph's Roman Catholic Primary School
St Paul's Church of England Primary School, Rawtenstall
St Peter's Roman Catholic Primary School.
Water Primary School
For the latest updates see here