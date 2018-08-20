School looking to revert to old name

Fylde’s biggest school is looking to go back to the future by reverting its former name.

Under the plan, Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College would switch back to being called Lytham St Annes High School from September 2019.

That would be 20 years on from when the ‘High School’ title was last officially used, although it is still popularly known by its old name and its Twitter handle on social media is @lythamhigh.

The school in Worsley Road, Ansdell, has more than 1,400 pupils.

It was founded as Ansdell County Secondary Modern School in 1955, took its High School title in the 1960s and became Lytham St Annes High Technology College in 1999 on gaining Technology College Status. Performing Arts status was added in 2007.

Headteacher Ray Baker said: “The governors have agreed for us to explore restoring the old school name, Lytham St Annes High School.

“It hasn’t been finalised yet but with the closing of the sixth form this year, it seems the right time to review our name. If all goes well, the aim if for the change to come into effect from September next year.

“It’s really a response to the fact that the concept of specialist colleges, such as Technology, Performing Arts, no longer exist.

“We are a high quality secondary school and have a very strong curriculum provision, with excellent resources in all areas.

“We have phenomenal performing arts, some of the best sportspeople around as well as academic success in each and every area. The idea that we are only specialist in Technology or Performing Arts is outdated.”