Scoot along for mod stars the Lambrettas

The Lambrettas are the latest mod revival stars to appear at South Shore’s Waterloo Music Bar.

The Brighton-based band appear at the venue as part of Modrophenia on Saturday, October 6.

Named after any self-respecting mod’s favourite means of transport, the band scored a huge number seven hit in 1979 with a cover version of the Leiber and Stoller song, Poison Ivy.

Another smash followed in the follow-up Da-a-a-nce and the album Beat Boys in the Jet Age reached number 28 on the UK Albums Chart.

After the mod revival faded, subsequent singles, which included a 1982 cover of Jefferson Airplane’s Somebody to Love, and a second album, 1981’s Ambience, were commercial failures.

The band played their final concert in their original incarnation in London in 1982 before performing in the early 90s.

Next will see two anniversaries for The Lambrettas.

As they formed in 1979, it will mark 40 years from their beginnings.

They have also been gigging consistently since 2009, so, 2019 will mark 10 years that they have been back out there.

Frontman Doug Sanders said: “It feels right on a musical and personal level – having the right people in a band is so important to maintain longevity.

“We all enjoy playing, have a laugh and get on well with each other.”

Drummer Paul Wincer added: “The band in its current form is the best it’s ever been.

“I enjoy it 1,000 times more than I did before as I don’t feel under any pressure this time.

“I love playing with The Lambrettas - performing with them is so easy and a real joy.

“When you see us grinning on stage it’s because we’re really enjoying ourselves.

“We all know that there are always people who don’t embrace change, but I hope that people will come and watch us with an open mind and enjoy it for what it is.

“We have a firm grasp on our heritage, but also a clear idea on the future.

“Doug, Paul, Phil, Ant, Dan and Richard look forward to catching up with friends old and new at one of their gigs soon. We’re looking forward to some exciting things for the 2019 anniversaries.”