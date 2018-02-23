Sean back to beef up TV special

Sean Smith is back on TV’s Take Me Out – just weeks after having his hopes of a date thwarted by his weakness for an unusual snack.

The caricature artist and entertainer from Thornton suffered the rare fate of a ‘blackout’ on the ITV show after the revelation of his predilection for a beefy orange – the juicy fruit sprinkled with an Oxo cube.

Sean Smith from Thonton (on right of third row) among Paddy's Favourite Boys on the ITV Take Out 10th anniversary special

No sooner had that been mentioned than the remaining lights displayed among the female contestants who could have chosen Sean to accompany them to the show’s island of Fernando were turned off and Sean had to be content with a conciliatory hug from presenter Paddy McGuinness.

But Sean had hardly got through the door at home after the original recording than his phone rang with an invitation to appear on a 10th anniversary edition of the show to be broadcast this Saturday evening.

The one-off special will see the gender roles reversed for the first time, with 30 of Paddy’s favourite male contestants over the years, including Sean, facing two celebrity women – Chloe Simms from TV’s The Only Way Is Essex and gymnast Claudia Fragapane – and Sean’s favourite snack will feature prominently, with all his fellow contestants joining Sean in savouring a beefy orange.

“It was great fun and I hope the viewers enjoy the show,” said Sean. “I couldn’t believe it when I got the call to go back and record this special. It’s a unique set-up, with the boys behind the lecterns and lights for a change and it was brilliant to be part of it. The beefy orange has certainly left its mark.”

The anniversary special is on ITV on Saturday, February 24 at 6pm.