Search after children 'shout for help' near River Wyre

A rescue team was scrambled following reports of children shouting for help around the River Wyre, says the Coastguard.

The Fleetwood Coastguard Rescue Team was called out to the area around Dock Street by police just after 8pm on Monday, February 19.

The crew conducted a search of the area around the old PNO terminal.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: "Just to add a bit of realism to our training, our pagers kicked off following reports from Lancashire Police that some children had been reported shouting for help.

"As the station is based on the mouth of the River Wyre, the team was on scene within minutes and searched the area with nothing found.

"Even though this turned out to be a false alarm, we would still encourage members of the public to call for help for any incidents where they suspect a person is in trouble in the water."

The crew spent around 30 minutes in the area before they were stood down.