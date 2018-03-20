Sensory room is unveiled at Blackpool care home

A care home recently named as one of the best in the North West has unveiled a new sensory room for use by its residents.

Pennystone Court, in Handsworth Road, North Shore, was named a ‘top 20 recommended care home’ in the region by carehome.co.uk – on which it has a rating of 9.9 out of 10, based on residents’ and relatives’ reviews.

It was visited by Blackpool mayor Ian Coleman, who toured the sensory room, which manager Lisa Robins said will benefits those living there who have dementia.

She said: “It’s just a calming and relaxing environment for our residents to enjoy.”

The room features mood lighting, a TV with countryside and beach scenes, music, chairs with built-in massaging, and cylinder-shaped bubble lights.

“We asked our relatives what they wanted us to do, and they said it would be lovely to have lights and music – a calming experience,” Lisa told The Gazette yesterday.