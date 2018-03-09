Shannon ceremony for Barbara’s ashes

The ashes of Fylde councillor Barbara Nash are to be scattered at sea by the crew of the new Lytham St Annes lifeboat.

Coun Nash, who died suddenly in December, aged 66, was a great supporter of the RNLI and almost £400 was raised for the charity at her funeral.

The new Shannon craft is named Barbara Anne after a benefactor from the South coast whose donation has footed most of the bill for it.

Coun Nash’s husband Ed, who sits on Fylde and Lancashire County Councils, said the family had often remarked about the coincidence of his wife’s full name being Barbara Ann. “It is so sad that she did not live to see the new craft arrive as she was a great fan of the RNLI,” he said.

Ed and daughter Sally asked if the Barbara Anne crew might scatter the ashes at sea and were delighted when they agreed.

A date is yet to be set but it looks likely to be at some point next month

Digby Moulden, Lytham St Annes RNLI fund-raising branch committee chairman, said: “Barbara was a lovely lady and a big supporter of the Lytham St Annes Lifeboat. It was so sad that she didn’t see the new lifeboat arrive as she would have been thrilled.

“Our sympathy to Ed and the family from all at the Lifeboat Station. The high esteem Barbara was held in was shown by the many well wishers who donated to the RNLI in her memory.”