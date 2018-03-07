Show will relive classics of legendary band

There are just a handful of tickets to see Walk Like a Man - the story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Lowther Pavilion on Saturday.

For more than a decade Walk Like A Man has been touring the world, paying tribute to one of the most successful rock & roll bands in history.

With a repertoire that needs no introductions, the show is packed with classic hits, including Sherry, Let’s Hang On, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, My Eyes Adored You, December 63 (Oh What A Night), Bye Bye Baby, Who Loves You and more.

The show is on Saturday at 7.30pm.

Tickets from the box office on (01253) 794221.