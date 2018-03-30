Signs working to help Easter break tourists

After weeks of testing, new electronic traffic signs put up across Blackpool appear to be fully working.

The 21 matrix boards were erected on gateways in and out of the resort and are aimed at helping people get to their destinations more easily, and to combat traffic congestion.

For several weeks, they displayed a ‘sign under test’ message, but have now begun to offer live updates on spaces in resort car parks, apologise for disruption caused by ongoing roadworks in the town, and to welcome visitors coming here for their winter break.

The town hall’s transport boss Coun Fred Jackson said previously that the signs would ‘provide updates on traffic, roadworks, and car parking availability, giving everyone coming into and moving around the town a better experience, particularly during peak season and when we hold popular events such as the fireworks’.

He said ‘intelligence signage is already well-used in other towns and cities across the country’.

Most of the cash for the £2 million scheme came from the Lancashire Economic Partnership, a group of business leaders, academics, and councillors, formed in 2011.

The group contributed £1.51m, while Blackpool Council paid £650,000.