Sinclair denies all charges in court appearance

Former England international footballer and Match of the Day pundit Trevor Sinclair has appeared at court accused of drink driving and attacking a police officer.

The 44-year-old stood in front of legal advisor Pam Cleminson at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Former footballer Trevor Sinclair arriving at Blackpool Magistrates' Court where he is facing offences of driving while unfit through drink, assault on a police officer, Section 4a racially aggravated public order, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, criminal damage and disorderly conduct in a police station.

His wife sat in the public gallery.

Former Blackpool starlet Sinclair, who lives in a £500,000 home on Victory Boulevard, Lytham, pleaded not guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath or blood following his arrest after his car collided with a female pedestrian on November 12.

He is further charged with drink driving and assaulting a police officer and racially harassing the same officer.

Sinclair, who played in the Premier League with West Ham, QPR and Manchester City and was assistant manager at Lancaster City, is further with criminal damage to a cell mattress at Blackpool‘s main police station and indecent and abusive behaviour towards a police officer on civilian security officers at the station.

He denied all charges and was represented by celebrity lawyer Nick Freeman.

The footballer, wearing a dark grey suit, spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth. The hearing lasted barely a minute.

The case was adjourned until January 2 so that Mr Freeman can read the full prosecution file and study police body cam evidence.

It is understood Mr Freeman will ask for a medical report on his client.

Prosecutor Jim Mowbray did not object to the adjournment.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended the property and found a man had already left the property in his car, a Tesla X60d.

“A short time later officers found the driver and vehicle which had been involved in a minor collision with a woman pedestrian on Clifton Drive.

“Mr Sinclair was also arrested on suspicion of assault and a separate criminal damage matter but will face no further action in respect of those matters.”