Sixth form axe at Carr Hill confirmed

The sixth form at Kirkham’s Carr Hill High School has been confirmed for closure next year.

The decision, proposed by the governors as they look to cut costs, has been approved by education authority Lancashire County Council following a consultation which was launched last October.

Headteacher Andrew Waller said: “The decision is one the governors did not take lightly and it is a source of sadness for us that the sixth form will close.

“Unfortunately, the cuts which schools are facing in their finances meant we could just not sustain the sixth form in any viable way.

“This is a situation faced by so many other schools up and down the country, not least in this local area.

“We will provide all the opportunities we can to support our current and future Year 11 students in applying for college places. We will also continue to provide a very good education for those students already in the sixth form, as we currently do.”

Carr Hill is the second Fylde school to axe its sixth form. A similar decision at Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College takes effect with the departure of the current Year 13 students this summer.

Mr Waller has said that while income at Carr Hill has remained static, costs have effectively risen around eight per cent - and as a further economy measure, the school is to close the equivalent of eight teachers this summer.

But the head said: “I am relieved to say that we have managed that without any compulsory redundancies.”

In a letter to parents, Mr Waller also revealed he had “unfortunately had to permanently exclude three students since the start of term” but on being asked for more details said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on any exclusions or rumours associated with them.”