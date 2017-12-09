SNOW WARNING: Blackpool's hour-by-hour snow forecast for Sunday

Blackpool could be hit by several inches of snow on Sunday as sub-zero temperatures continue to sweep across the north west

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, meaning that road, rail and air travel could face severe delays, with the potential for vehicles to become stranded or public transport to be cancelled. Rural communities with limited access routes could also become cut off.

Temperatures are set to stay between 1°C and -2°C.

Here is the latest hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool, via the Met Office:

9am: Overcast

10am: Light snow

11am: Overcast

Midday: Overcast

1pm: Overcast