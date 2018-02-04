Snowdrops stun winter walkers at Lytham Hall

A blooming lovely white carpet of snowdrops proved an inviting backdrop when Lytham Hall launched its latest series of winter walks.

The annual snowdrop walks at the hall are becoming increasingly popular and last year there were around 2,000 visitors throughout February.

Snowdrop walk at Lytham Hall. Paul Lomax and Elizabeth Rojas.

They are taking place each weekend throughout this month, with the first taking place on Saturday.

Although the opening day was somewhat dampened by some unwelcoming cold and dank weather, conditions perked up yesterday and so did the numbers.

Peter Anthony, general manager at the hall, said: “The snowdrops are early this year because of the milder winter and they look magnificent – they are in full bloom.

“These walks are a lovely way to spend time at the weekend.

“There are 78 acres of woodland here.

“The events are also dog friendly - we even make them very welcome inside our cafe.”