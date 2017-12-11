‘Snowmageddon’ a damp squib across Blackpool

For the most part, ‘Snowmageddon’ turned out to be a bit of a damp squib for Blackpool.

An amber warning was initially issued by the Met Office warning of heavy snow on Sunday.

Forecasters even warned some communities could be cut off by the snow.

But after a light dusting on Saturday morning the predictions failed to live up to the billing.

The warning was later downgraded to yellow but most of Lancashire still escaped the worst of the snow.

However, the freezing temperatures did cause some problems on the roads and police warned drivers to think before they got behind the wheel.

A spokesman for Lancashire Road Police wrote on social media: “Please drive to the conditions...slow down, extend following distance, use dipped headlights and be very careful on snow covered lanes.”

Phil Stockford, emergency planning manager at Highways England, also issued a warning to drivers.

He said: “Keep your distance and reduce your speed, because even in conditions that seem normal, and the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh grit has not been worked into the carriageway.”

Up to 30cm of snow did fall in some parts of the country yesterday, including in Worcester.